Gangster who aided shooters in firing in West, South West Delhi held

Amid the rising incidence of firing in the national capital, a gang member of the gang of fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan, who provided financial assistance and a safe escape route to the shooters in two extortion-related firing cases of West and South West Delhi, was held from the Najafgarh area.

The two firing incidents were reported last Wednesday at a Departmental Store at Paschim Vihar and a car garage in Chhawla village.

The 23-year-old Shivam, who was part of a Haryana-based gang that is currently operating with the Bhau gang of Delhi-NCR provided transportation and financial help to the shooters to carry out the shootout and their escape after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell NR) Amit Kaushik said, “The interrogation has shed light on the modus operandi of the extortion racket being run by Kapil Sangwan from abroad.”

Kaushik added that the arrest also led to critical information about the organised crime network including the structure and operational tactics, which are designed to evade the arrest of other members of the gang, which has always been a challenge to law enforcement agencies in combating organised crime syndicates.

The DCP further said that Shivam, who is currently pursuing a graduation degree, came in contact with local gangsters in Rohtak, Haryana and he joined Rahul Baba gang, a local criminal group. A few months ago, he came in contact with Kapil Sangwan and joined his gang to work with him in running the extortion racket.