International drug cartel busted in Delhi, heroin worth 20 crores recovered

International drug cartel: Delhi police seized a haul of around 4Kgs of heroin worth approximately 20 crores in the international market busting an international narcotics drug cartel on Friday. Police also arrested one key member of the cartel namely Akhilesh Kumar Ray.

According to a senior police official, a team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar and Inspector Jitender Mavi, under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh carried out the whole action on secret information received.

The accused Akhilesh was arrested from a side opposite EDM Mall at Gazipur road, Delhi. The heroin was recovered from his possession. On enquiry, it was revealed that the recovered heroin was sourced from Myanmar in India through Manipur and it was destined to be delivered in Delhi.

The accused accepted to have been indulged in drug trafficking for the last 7 years. He is originally from Chhapra, Bihar. A case under the relevant section has been registered against the accused and further investigation is initiated. Efforts are on to identify and nab other members of the cartel.