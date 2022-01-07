New Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 17,000 mark

Nine deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded on Friday with the number of fresh cases of the virus jumping to 17,335 from 15,097 on Thursday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

As many as 97,762 tests were conducted across the city.

The positivity rate also rose to 17.73 per cent from 15.34 per cent yesterday.

With nine fresh fatalities, the cumulative count of such deaths now stood at 25,136. This was the highest number of deaths during the current month. Eight patients lost their lives on 5 January. No day this month has gone without any coronavirus death.

The health bulletin provided facts to prove that the home isolation system was being preferred by most patients as 20,695 cases were getting medication under this system.

The city had 31 severe patients who were put on ventilator support. The patients on oxygen support numbered 286.

The count of containment zones stood at 6,912 whereas this figure on January 1 was 1,243.

During the past 24 hours 2,00,280 persons got vaccinated in the national capital and 1,28,843 people were administered their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of vaccinated persons with their first dose was 1,56,86,028 and those who got fully vaccinated with both doses were 1,15,11,795 in number.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the national capital was the first city-state to experience a surge in Covid-19 infections after the emergence of the Omicron variant because Delhi received most of the international flights every day.

He asserted that this was the reason why stricter measures had been taken in Delhi to contain the spread of the coronavirus at this stage.

But, going by the available data, the situation is not as disturbing as it was during the second wave of the pandemic, Jain added.