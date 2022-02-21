NDMC to implement 100% mechanical sweeping of Delhi’s prime areas

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Sunday said that the department will implement 100 percent Mechanical Sweeping in its prominent areas viz Connaught Place, Hanuman Mandir Vatika, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg Emporia Buildings.

The motive of NDMC behind this drive is to achieve a 7 Star ranking in the forthcoming Swachta Survekshan 2022. This initiative not only helps to provide 100 percent perfect sweeping but automation will help increase the efficiency of workers and reduce manpower. “It is need of the hour that there should be comprehensive planning of housekeeping through the mechanical process instead of manual process on the lines of Airport housekeeping. It is observed during the inspection with Market Traders Associations and HoDs of NDMC,” Upadhyay said.

He further said that presently sweeping work on parking areas, corridors, and courtyards in Connaught Place pavement area is being carried out by the Health Department manually, whereas green belt is being carried out by Horticulture/Health Department and Mechanized sweeping on main roads is being carried out by Civil Department of NDMC.

“In the first phase of this mechanical sweeping work will cover the 14 Blocks and 7 Radial Roads of Connaught Place, as it is a biggest and prominent commercial market situated in the heart of Capital City where more than one lakh visitors, traders come for carrying out day to day business and commercial activities,” said the top official.

Upadhyay further informed that in the second phase, it will be implemented for Hanuman Mandir Vatika and Baba Kharak Singh Emporia Building area. The sweeping, washing, scrubbing & maintenance work will be divided into two durations. In the first duration, the work of sweeping will be commenced in the night hours after closing of shops from 11 p.m. onwards, and in the second duration, the sweeping will be done at day-time.