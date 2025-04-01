Two criminals arrested with loaded pistol from Connaught Place

The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested two notorious criminals with a loaded country-made pistol from Connaught Place in New Delhi, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla, a police team patrolling in the Connaught Place area found two individuals acting suspiciously sensing the cops near them behind the State Emporia building.

Mahla added that when the duo tried to flee the spot, the cops got their hands on them and took the suspects into custody.

Upon sustained interrogation, the arrested accused disclosed that they were looking for their prey in the area to loot at pistol point.

The accused, Gunjan, 35, and Aarif, 40, both residents of Aram Bagh, Paharganj, have previously been involved in several criminal activities of robbery, snatching, and Arm Act violation cases, Mahla further said.

The Police have confiscated one country-made pistol along with three live cartridges from their possession.

Investigation into the case is underway by the team of Delhi Police, the DCP stated.