NDMC announces Schools Annual Science Fair

In a bid to foster a scientific spirit among school children, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday announced the Schools Annual Science Fair, a two-day extravaganza centered on the theme “Technology and Toys”.

The science fair is scheduled to take place at the NDMC Convention Centre here on December 5 and 6. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the event.

Talking about the science fair, NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the event aligns with the Digital India Mission and the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy(NEP).

He said the science fair will showcase the ingenuity of NDMC school children and feature participants from other renowned schools, including St Columbus, St Thomas, Modern School, Sardar Patel, etc.

Upadhyay said the overarching goal of the exhibition is to educate children on “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” and contribute to the education of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Notably, this event marks the resumption of the exhibition after a hiatus of three years due to the pandemic.

“One of the standout features of the science fair is the ‘Live Science Talk’ with prominent scientists and experts in the field. The event is open to students from all schools, parents, guardians, educators, school administrators, and science enthusiasts,” he said.

Upadhyay said that apart from schools, the participants in the fair will also include the National Science Centre, science magazines and science reporters.

Science games, quiz, debate, health fair, science toys will be other attractions of this science fair. More than 60 exhibitions showcasing the scientific thinking, abilities and innovative minds of future scientists will be displayed in the fair, he added.