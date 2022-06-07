MoU signed between Delhi Sports University & University of East London

An MoU was signed on Tuesday between Delhi Sports University & University of East London in presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to impart world-class sports education to the athletes of India and make the country’s dreams come true.

Kejriwal said, “There’s a nagging feeling in every Indian’s heart that despite being a country of 130 crore people we’ve only won a handful of medals.”

He said Delhi Sports Policy aims to nurture a culture of sports that can catapult underprivileged children to the global arena.

“Delhi Sports University doesn’t belong to Delhi alone; we’ve developed it for every single Indian out there. Delhi Government will ensure that talent from across the country makes it to Delhi Sports University; we’ll scout talent all over India,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal said in the coming days this agreement will prove to be historic not just for Delhi Sports University but for athletes all over India.

This agreement was signed with the aim of cooperating in the field of higher education between India and the UK at an event organised in Chanakyapuri.

With this, both the universities will cooperate in the exchange of knowledge and explore research and innovation opportunities in the fields of sports science, staff, and student exchange. This will help develop new courses and careers for sports, thereby improving the sports ecosystem in both countries.

Vivienne Stern, International Director, UK Universities, Barbara Wickham, Country Director, British Council India, Karnam Malleswari, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Sports University, and senior education leaders from India and UK were present on the occasion among other dignitaries.