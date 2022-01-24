‘Father-son’ duo held for cheating luxury hotels: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have solved a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust by arresting a ‘father-son’ duo, who used to stay in luxury hotels and fled away without paying the hotels’ bills.

The case was registered in this regard on January 19 at IGI Airport police station, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to the police, both the accused–Kamaljit Singh (father) and Navdeep Singh (son) who have been arrested, are residents of Punjab.

The Delhi Police further said a complaint was received at IGI Airport police station from Aloft Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi alleging that on August 11 last year, Navdeep Singh, checked in the hotel and later his mother Kuldeep Kaur and father Kamaljit Singh also checked in the same room and they stayed in the hotel till September 6 last year.

All the three family members availed all the hotel facilities during their stay at the hotel. Their total bills for stay, meal and other services summed up to Rs 3,41,054 but they paid only Rs 60,000 through bank transfer.

Kamaljit Singh and Kuldeep Kaur checked out of the hotel room without clearing their dues and later Navdeep Singh also absconded on the pretext of returning back in two hours, without paying the balance amount of Rs 2,81,054.

“Hence, the case was registered and investigation was taken up,” the police said.