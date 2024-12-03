MCD working in mission mode to make Delhi clean: Mayor

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Tuesday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working in mission mode to make the national capital clean.

“MCD is working in mission mode to make Delhi clean. Our primary responsibility is keeping Delhi clean and for this all the councilors are working hard,” the Mayor said after he inaugurated the newly constructed fixed compactor transfer stations (FCTS) in Joharipur of Shahdara North zone.

He lauded local Councilor Roshan Lal Sagar and said that it is due to his efforts that the new FCTS has been established in the area.

The Mayor said with the aim of strengthening the waste management system, the MCD is phasing out dhalav ghar and added that its establishment will prove to be a big step towards cleanliness of the area and will help in better waste management in the area.

Talking about the FCTS, he said, “The waste from three nearby wards will come to this FCTS. This initiative will ensure proper disposal of garbage and the areas will also be free from spillage.”

The Mayor said there will be no garbage scattered in the open and the cleanliness system in the area will also be improved.

He said that constructive participation of citizens is also necessary to maintain cleanliness in the area.

The Mayor also inspected the main road in Joharipur area and also gave necessary directions to the concerned officials to improve the cleanliness system.