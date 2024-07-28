MCD team initiates action against coaching centres flouting bye-laws: Oberoi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday said that after the tragic incident of flooding of a basement in Old Rajinder Nagar’s Rau’s coaching centre, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started the process of sealing those coaching centres in the area that were violating rules.

The MCD team reached to seal illegal basements of several coaching centers that were illegally operating activities in basements on the orders of the Mayor.

The Mayor has said that the campaign will be run across the city.

Oberoi informed about the civic body’s action taking to the social media platform X.

“After yesterday’s tragic incident, MCD has started the process of sealing all the coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar that were violating rules in the basement! If necessary, this campaign will be run all over Delhi,” Oberoi wrote.

She also shared pictures of the civic body team’s action where sealed doors of coaching centres could be seen.

Earlier, the Mayor directed the Commissioner MCD that all such coaching centres in Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of the civic body and are running commercial activities in the basements, which are in violation of the building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately.

Oberoi had said that the incident was shocking where three students lost their lives and needs swift and strong action , and a thorough investigation.

She also told the Commissioner that immediate enquiry be conducted to identify if any MCD officers are responsible for the tragedy and if any such official found guilty, strongest action must be taken, she added.