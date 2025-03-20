MCD takes action against illegal encroachments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a coordinated effort with the Delhi Police, conducted a large-scale operation to remove unauthorized encroachments from municipal land in Sultanpuri here on Thursday.

The action of the civic body was aimed at reclaiming public spaces unlawfully occupied by unauthorized individuals, ensuring the effective enforcement of municipal regulations.

Advertisement

“The operation specifically targeted an abandoned community toilet complex located in P-block, Sultanpuri, which had been encroached upon, obstructing public movement and posing sanitation and safety concerns. This initiative is part of the MCD’s ongoing mission to restore municipal land for public use, enhance urban infrastructure, and create a cleaner, safer environment for citizens,” the MCD said.

Advertisement

Reaffirming its commitment to improving urban living conditions, the civic body has urged residents to abide by municipal regulations and adhere to legal procedures when utilizing public resources.

The MCD said that such actions will continue to ensure that public spaces remain accessible, orderly, and beneficial to the community.