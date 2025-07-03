MP Khandelwal orders removal of permanent encroachments in Chandni Chowk

Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday directed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to remove certain permanent encroachments in the Chawri Bazar area that falls under his parliamentary constituency.

Khandelwal also asked the senior officials of the civic body of the zone to plan the removal of illegal encroachments by scrap dealers, especially behind Deendayal Upadhyay Park on the Mata Sundari Road, near the gate of Lok Nayak Hospital, and from around the Gurudwara premises.

Advertisement

He also instructed the officials of the Delhi Jal Board and PWD to repair sunken sewer lines and potholes on roads and directed the police to check illegal parking and the rickshaws.

Advertisement

Khandelwal, accompanied by the local administration officials, conducted an inspection of the Chawri Bazar, Sitaram Bazar, and Mata Sundari Gurudwara areas.

The Deputy Commissioner of MCD, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi), and officials from various departments also were present on the occasion. Delhi BJP’s media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor and party leader Deepti Indoura also accompanied the MP.

Khandelwal instructed the police to remove the illegally parked vehicles, especially the two wheelers at the Hauz Qazi Chowk in the area and asked for proper repairs of the roads in Sitaram Bazar.

He also advised that the vendors on the pavements, who are also local residents, should be properly organized and allowed to sit at the designated spots.