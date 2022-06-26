MCD to rejuvenate 20 ponds under first phase o Amrit Sarovar Mission

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to rejuvenate and beautify its 20 Ponds under the first phase of the AMRIT Sarovar Mission conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rejuvenation and beautification work of these water bodies will be completed by 31 March 2023.

Under this scheme, 75 ponds will be made in each district of the country, which will address the problem of depletion of groundwater.

The mission comes under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

For this, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will provide the funds to MCD for the rejuvenation and beautification of these 20 ponds.

STP will be installed near these ponds or the water from nearby STPs will be channelised to them.

Besides this rain water will also be channelized to these ponds which will help in recharging groundwater.

MCD will beautify these Ponds by developing a footpath around its periphery and installing gazebos, sheds, benches, etc. which will help citizens to use them as spots for rest and recreation and they will also become aware of the importance of water.

MCD will rejuvenate and beautify 20 Ponds under Amrit Sarovar situated at Dwarka Sec-8 Jahazwala park spread over 1 acre, pond in Palam village spread over 3.5 acres, pond in Masoodpur village spread in 2 acres, and other areas.