MCD polls to be held on 4 Dec, results on 7 Dec

The Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office on Friday announced that elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4.

The results for the same will be declared on 7 December.

While addressing a press conference, Delhi State Election Commissioner, Vijay Dev said, “The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.”

According to Mr Dev, “50 per cent of seats have been reserved for women candidates. ”

Following a Home Ministry notification, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi has been reduced to 250 from earlier 272. As many as 42 wards are in reserved category.

MCD Election 2022: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification: November 7

Last day of nomination : November 14

Scrutiny of nomination: 16

Last day of withdrawal: 19

Polling: December 4

Couting/Results: December 7

Timing of polling: 8.30 AM to 5 PM