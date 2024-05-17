MCD observes National Dengue Day

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) observed National Dengue Day to spread awareness about the disease.

“Public Health department of Municipal Corporation of Delhi observed National Dengue Day to spread awareness about the disease and ways to prevent it,” the civic body said on Friday.

Stating that community participation is one of the guiding principles to address problems of vector borne diseases, the MCD said, “Prevention, Control and elimination of Dengue cannot be achieved without community participation.”

Advertisement

All 12 Zones of the Public Health department organised various events to mark the National Dengue Day, on Thursday, it said.

The MCD said its Central Zone in collaboration with Absolute Human Care Foundation (AHCF) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD) organised a panel discussion on the role of community for vector control measures and briefed on national scenarios and challenges in Dengue control.

More than 150 experts attended the programme. An exhibition on live mosquito breeding and IEC activities were also displayed.

The MCD said, “In other zones, various activities have also been carried out regarding prevention and control of vector borne diseases. 708 Schools have been checked for mosquito breeding and 145 school assembly meetings and poster competitions have been carried out.”

The civic body further said, “510 RWA / NGO Meetings / Market Association meetings have been carried out in 12 Zones of MCD. 350 Hospitals / Dispensaries have been checked for mosquito breeding. 281 MCD Offices, 512 Government Offices and 147 Privates offices have been checked for mosquito breeding.”

“In total 88 breeding mosquitoes were found and destroyed on the spot. 70 Legal notices and 27 prosecutions have been launched,” it added.