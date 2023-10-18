MCD demolished 301 properties in all its zones in last 15 days

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished 301 properties and sealed 77 properties in unauthorized colonies and agricultural land in the last 15 days, the civic body said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said it has been fervently deprecating the menace of unauthorized constructions in all its 12 zones.

The action was taken in Mohan Garden, Rajpur Kurd at Vikas Nagar, JVTS Garden Chattarpur, Pushp Vihar, Madangir, Vasant Kunj, Jamia Nagar, Jaitpur, Jagatpuri, Trilokpuri, Dichaon Enclave, Nirmal Vihar, Sultan Garden (Dhichaon Kalan), Maurya Enclave Sant Nagar, Burari, Laxmi Park, Nangloi, and Rohini, it said.

“Apart from this, in 21 cases, the owners/occupiers have been prosecuted for criminal liability on their part. To ensure that such unauthorized constructions are not used by inhabitants in any manner, DISCOMS and Delhi Jal Board have been informed to disconnect the electricity and water connections,” the statement said.

This drive is going to be continued in a more stringent way in the coming days, it said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also been generating awareness amongst the residents to strictly abide by the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, Delhi Master Plan-2021 and unified building by-laws in terms of construction activities.