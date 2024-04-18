Balagarh MLA criticises Locket for neglecting river bank erosion

The Balagarh MLA, Manoranjan Beyapari, speaking to The Statesman, came down heavily on the BJP MP candidate Locket Chatterjee for completely ignoring the Balagarh river bank erosion issue.

The issue is important, he says, because it concerns loss to agricultural land, houses, school buildings, livestock and human lives.

The primary school at Charkhayramari – Jirat in Balagarh is vulnerable to river bank erosion and the teachers and parents are alarmed at the fast progressing river, engulfing a major part of the vast school compound, including the school building.

Local people said that they have lost their agricultural land and houses to the river and the steps taken by the administration have not proved effective to prevent the erosion. Lack of proper dredging has led to formation of sand bars. More than 2-km stretch of river bank area, from Guptipara Surya Mandir, is undergoing erosion at an alarming rate. Large agricultural lands, Guptipara – Santipur ferry jetty, crematorium, three brick kilns and close by human habitation are under great threat.

The Balagarh MLA said in the last five years, Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee completely ignored the river bank erosion issue and that she remained indifferent to the massive loss of property and livelihood. “She never raised the issue in the Parliament, demanding prompt release of central funds to control and prevent the alarming rate of river bank erosion,” said Mr Beyapari.