MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the city and cleared around 53 kilometres of stretch.

The civic body took action against unauthorised encroachments at Shyama Prasad Mukherji Marg, Church Mission Road, Purani Delhi Railway Station, Khari Baoli and Arya Samaj Road in City SP Zone. Temporary structures and platforms were removed. The action was carried out with the help of local police.

During the encroachment removal drive, the City SP Zone has cleared approximately 53 kilometres of stretch and around 453 items were seized, as per the MCD.

Advertisement

Mentioning about the drive, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Mishra said that this initiative reflects ongoing commitment of MCD to maintaining public spaces and ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.

Mishra said the drive involved the removal of several illegal encroachments that had been occupying public land and disrupting community access.

The official said with the removal of these encroachments, the area has been restored for community use, promoting cleaner, safer, and more accessible public spaces for all.

Mishra said the MCD will continue to monitor the area closely to prevent future encroachments and ensure that public land is utilised for the benefit of the community.

The official said removal of encroachments has reopened vital public areas, fostering a cleaner and safer environment for all residents to enjoy.