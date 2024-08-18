Mayor Shelly Oberoi pulls up MCD Commissioner over poor garbage disposal in city

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has pulled up the MCD Commissioner over irregular garbage disposal in the city in recent days and instructed him to ensure proper garbage collection and disposal.

Directing the Commissioner to take strict action against negligent officials, she also asked him to accompany her on daily inspections from 20th August to 2nd September across all 12 MCD zones to ensure cleanliness.

Expressing her displeasure with the current state of garbage disposal, Oberoi wrote in a note to the Commissioner, “I am writing this letter to bring to your attention the worsening condition of garbage disposal across Delhi, especially in the West Zone and Central Zone.”

“For the past few days, the garbage collection in these areas has been irregular, resulting in the accumulation of waste on the streets. The bins remain overflowing, and the stench from the decomposing waste is unbearable. This issue has led to an unhealthy environment, increasing the risk of diseases and discomfort for the residents,” she said.

The Mayor further said, “On numerous occasions, I brought this matter to your notice; however, there has been no progress. There is simply a blame game going on between MCD officials and the waste management concessionaires. As the MCD Commissioner, it is your responsibility to ensure that waste management — the primary responsibility of the MCD — is properly executed. However, it appears that the MCD’s official machinery is failing on the ground.”

“On more than one occasion, I have asked you to accompany me to see the ground realities, but you have never attended a single inspection with me. Garbage collection and disposal will be the personal responsibility of the MCD Commissioner, who will be held accountable for any unsanitary conditions in any part of the city,” she said.

The Mayor said, “Delhi’s cleanliness situation will not improve if officers do not step out of their air-conditioned offices.”