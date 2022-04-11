Massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad, 20 cows charred to death

A massive fire broke out at a slum area in Ghaziabad’s Kinauni village on Monday, resulting in the death of around 20 cows, an official said.

Speaking to reporters at the site of the incident, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said that prima facie it looks like around 15-20 cows have been charred to death.

While the exact number of cattle casualties is yet to be ascertained, several people present on the spot said that over 50 cows have been charred to death.

The DM said that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident to bring out the exact cause of the fire.