Massive fire at a factory in outer Delhi

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi Mundka Industrial Area on Saturday, the Fire Department said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to fight the blaze.

Specialised firefighting equipment including a robot was also used in the operation to douse the blaze.

AWT (Articulating Water Tower) was also deployed by the department keeping in view the intensity of the fire.

However, there are no reports so far of any casualty in the incident, an official said, while no one was said to be hurt in the said fire.

The reason behind the fire is yet not clear and will be ascertained after the investigation, an official said.

As per locals, a cloud of black smoke was visible rising from the spot.

Meanwhile, on Friday a fire broke out at a farm house banquet used for marriages at Bakhtawarpur Road in Delhi’s Alipur.

Luckily, no causality or injury was reported in the incident as well, while 13 fire tenders were sent to fight the blaze.

It may be mentioned that earlier this week, a dead body of a man was recovered from a building that caught fire in the early morning hours on 20th May.

In another incident reported on the same day, a fire broke out at another garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.

During the past several days, multiple fire incidents have been reported across the capital including the one at CR building in ITO on 14th May where an Office Superintendent lost his life, while a charred body of labourer was recovered from a paper godown in East Delhi’s Shakarpur where a fire broke out on 15th May.