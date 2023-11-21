Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended by the court till December 11 in Delhi Liquor scam

The Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of the ex-Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Tuesday till December 11. He is in jail in an alleged excise policy scam.

After giving the case a thorough hearing, the court observed that the Enforcement Directorate has not yet submitted a number of documents on behalf of the accused.

Meanwhile, the court voiced its dissatisfaction with the lawyers for not failing to complete Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) compliance as soon as possible in order to begin the case’s trial.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February 2023 for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi’s new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. At present, Sisodia is in judicial custody.

The CBI claims that Sisodia was the key player in the criminal conspiracy. It was he who had been allegedly deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy so as to achieve the objectives of the said conspiracy.

But the court also issued notice to the ED and scheduled a hearing for November 24 to hear arguments regarding Benoy Babu’s interim bail request.

In November of last year, Binoy, a general manager for a liquor company, was taken into custody by the ED.