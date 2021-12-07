Man kills 3-month-old son in Delhi, arrested

In a shocking incident, a father brutally killed his 3-month-old son in the northern area of the national capital, police said here on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ravi Rai, has been arrested.

According to the official, a call was received at the Bhalswa Dairy police station on December 3 around 10.30 p.m. stating that a man had killed his son at Mangal Bazar Road, Samta Vihar, Delhi.

Based on the information, the police went to the spot where they found the accused in an inebriated condition. “The child was then immediately rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead,” the official said.

As per the Medico-Legal Case (MLC), the skull of the child was found broken. An FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was initiated.

During the probe, it was revealed that the family — Man (accused), wife and their 3-month-old son had recently shifted to this locality and were residing there for the past one month. The accused used to stay at home while his wife worked at the Azadpur Mandi.

“The couple used to quarrel on a daily basis,” neighbours told the police, adding that on the day of the incident, both husband and wife with child were present inside the room.

Suddenly, the neighbours heard a loud cry as the mother of the deceased child rushed out of her house raising an alarm that her child had been killed.

Sources said that the accused slammed his son’s head to a wall which broke his skull.