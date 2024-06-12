MP soldier killed in Jammu terror attack

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the family of the Central Reserve Police Force soldier martyred in a terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu. CRPF soldier Kabir Uikey hailed from Chhindwara district of MP.

The CM prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the grief of the irreparable loss.

The martyred CRPF Jawan, Kabir Uikey belonged to village Pulpuldoh in Chhindwara. He was presently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

He was grievously injured after suffering bullet injuries in the terrorist attack at Kathua late Tuesday evening. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but his life could not be saved and he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

This was the third terrorist attack in the Jammu division within 72 hours of the formation of the third Narendra Modi government at the Centre.