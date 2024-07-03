Mother, son brutally beaten by goons

Another incident of mob violence has been reported in the state. This time, the news comes from Ariadaha in North 24-Parganas.

According to police, CCTV footage of the incident has been released, which shows a group of people brutally beating up a mother and her son on the street. The authenticity of the video has not been verified by The Statesman. Local sources say that the victim’s name is Sayandip Panja, a college student. He was allegedly attacked by a group of goons, led by Jayanta Singh, who had a previous dispute with Sayandip. When Sayandip’s mother tried to intervene, she was also attacked. A complaint has been filed at the Belgharia police station, but locals alleged that the police are taking no action. The injured mother and son have been admitted to a private hospital. The reason behind the attack is still unknown, but Sayandip’s family claims that he had a dispute with his friends, which escalated into a major incident.

Incidents of mob violence have been on the rise in the state, with several such cases reported from different areas, including Kolkata, Howrah, and Burdwan. Local people condemned the incident and staged a protest. They also alleged inaction of the police to take criminal proceedings against Jayanta Singh.

