Army soldier, 4 HM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in Kashmir

An Army soldier and four terrorists including a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander were killed on Saturday in two encounters in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The soldier lost his life in a gunfight that broke out in Modergam village of Kulgam in the morning when the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

At least two to three terrorists have been trapped in the area.

Four terrorists were killed in another encounter at Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam where the terrorists were hiding.

The soldier was injured when terrorists fired at the security forces. He was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, reports said.

Informing about the gunfight, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on microblogging site X: “Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow.”

Reinforcements of the Army, CRPF and SOG of the J&K Police have been rushed to the spot.

The encounter has come amid the annual Amarnath Yatra and heightened security arrangements in J&K. The yatra began from the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal in the valley.