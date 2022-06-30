Maiden monsoon rain results in traffic jams and waterlogging in capital Delhi

National Capital Delhi witnessed heavy jams and waterlogging as first monsoon rain hit the city on Thursday morning. Although the rain gave much relief from the sultry weather commuters had a tough time reaching office due to water logged roads and heavy traffic.

ITO, Ring Route, the vicinity of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Barapullah, Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road, and Palam all saw severe traffic congestion.

“As per IMD report thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly”, said Delhi Traffic Police

Waterlogging was also reported in all of the city’s low-lying neighborhoods, in addition to traffic bottlenecks.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Zakhira Flyover, IP Estate, Vinod Nagar, Azadpur Market Underpass, Loni Road Roundabout, and close to Pragati Maidan were all listed as having waterlogging, according to an official.

The IGI Airport’s flying operations were also hampered in the meanwhile. The relevant airline should be contacted by the passengers for the most recent flight information, according to the airport officials. Numerous planes were delayed, and two have already been diverted to Amritsar and Jaipur, according to the authorities.

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June 2022,” it said in a tweet.

Delhi Traffic Police added that “Traffic Alert: Pul Prahladpur Railway Underpass traffic movement is limited. Due to waterlogging, both lanes are blocked.”

“Commuters coming from shooting Range side may take a left turn from Lal Kuan Red Light and commuters coming from Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination. Inconvenience is regretted,” it read in a subsequent tweet.

According to the IMD, West Madhya Pradesh is anticipated to see rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning and isolated severe to very heavy rainfall from June 30 to July 2 and East Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 1.