KVIC registers record sale of Rs 1.34 crore at Delhi’s CP outlet on Gandhi Jayanti

The Connaught Place outlet of Khadi India marked sale of Rs. 1.34 crore on 2 October breaking its own previous record of Rs. 1.01 crore on Gandhi Jayanti in 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed on several occasions from national and international forums to buy Khadi and Village Industries products and has mentioned about promoting this sector. After the new Government took over in 2014, there has been tremendous growth in the sale of Khadi.

“Since October 2016, one-day sales at Khadi India’s flagship outlet in Connaught Place has crossed Rs 1 crore mark on several occasions,” stated KVIC.

Earlier, the highest single day sale of Khadi stood at Rs 1.29 crore that was recorded on 30 October 2021.

Commenting on this, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar attributed the increase in the sales of Khadi to the continuous backing of the Prime Minister. He said that due to the appeal of the Prime Minister, a large number of people, especially the youth, have been inclined to buy Khadi.

Officials said that Prime Ministers’ message of adopting Khadi and strengthening the poor spinners and weavers financially has reached every nook and corner of the country through the radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, the impact of this was seen on this Gandhi Jayanti sales.