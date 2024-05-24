Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar sent to four days of judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar to four days of judicial custody for the alleged misconduct with the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.

Kumar was produced before the magisterial court here upon the expiry of his five days custodial remand in the Delhi Police custody. He will now remain in judicial custody till May 28.

During his police custody, the Delhi chief minister’s aide was taken to Mumbai related to Mumbai for the retrieval of his phone data and was also taken to the CM’s residence to recreate the scene of crime.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal on May 13 and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to five days of police custody. It is being said that he had allegedly got his phone formatted on May 17, stating it had encountered a malfunction.

An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station against Bibhav based on Maliwal’s statement which she had recorded with a police team on May 16.

Meanwhile, Maliwal said she was not going to give a clean chit to anyone in this regard, especially after the kind of alleged harassment and backlash she has faced from the party after she came forward and filed a complaint over the alleged assault with her.

The former DCW chief said this while talking to a news agency in response to Kejriwal’s statement that he wanted a free and fair probe into the matter.

She said she no longer accepted the chief minister’s assurance as it came too late after she underwent so a lot of backlash and trolling as she stood up and came forward, complaining about what happened.

A few days after the incident, when a purported video of Maliwal walking out of the CM’s residence emerged on social media, the AAP claimed that she could be seen walking all right indicating that she was not subjected to physical assault. On the other hand, it is alleged that the footage of the May 13 incident involving her at the CM’s residence has “disappeared” while those videos that surfaced on social media and news were edited.

Meanwhile, Bibhav also filed a complaint against Maliwal alleging that she gained unauthorised entry into the CM residence and also created a nuisance.

On May 13 Maliwal had gone to the CM’s residence in the morning, and while she was sitting in the drawing room waiting to meet the Delhi CM, Kumar had come there and had allegedly misbehaved with the AAP RS MP.