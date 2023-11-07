Kejriwal lacks concrete action plan on dealing with air pollution: BJP

Stepping up his attack on Arvind Kejriwal over the severe air quality in the national capital, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the chief minister has no concrete action plan on pollution.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, here on Tuesday, Sachdeva called Arvind Kejriwal a visionless chief minister who does not have any concrete action plan on pollution. He accused the chief minister of ignoring the actions of both the states of Delhi and Punjab.

Stating that the people of Delhi feel cheated by the ruling AAP, he said, “The chief minister, who is not giving his share in the development of Delhi is asking what the Central government is doing. Kejriwal holds cabinet meetings through video conferencing and if he is honest, he should tell how many meetings he has held on pollution.”

Referring to Kejriwal’s virtual press conference on Tuesday, Sachdeva said, “The people of Delhi thought the chief minister would now speak consciously on pollution, but it is a matter of regret that he did not utter a word on the pollution.”

“The comments made by the Supreme Court on the pollution in Delhi and North India amounts to holding a mirror to the visionless chief minister,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi BJP Secretary Harish Khurana said, “Kejriwal, who talked about ‘red light on, engine off’ should answer what is the result today of the Rs 55 crore spent on this campaign. He should answer as to how much pollution has been reduced because in the RTI reply the Delhi government has said that this campaign has made no difference in the reduction of pollution.”