Kejriwal inaugurates 12,430 smart classrooms in govt schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated 12,430 smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital.

“Today we launched 12430 new classrooms in 240 government schools in Delhi. Beautiful new structures, modern classrooms, lifts, modern labs and libraries… Babasheb Ambedkar’s dream is being fulfilled in Delhi. From now on, the children of an officer and a labourer can study together on the same desk,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia was among those present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said, “Delhi government has built a total of 7,000 classrooms in the last 7 years. All the state governments and central governments combined could not set up 20,000 classrooms in this period.”.

Kejriwal said all these corrupt people were calling him a terrorist. The same terrorist has today dedicated 12430 smart classrooms to the nation. “Their terrorist is today fulfilling the dream of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh,” he added. The country would give a befitting reply to these people.

Kejriwal’s remarks come amid a row over allegations levelled against him by one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who is no longer associated with the party.

Meanwhile, with the inauguration of 12,430 new smart classrooms, the tally of new classrooms built by the Kejriwal government has reached 20,000. The features of the new buildings constructed by the government include designer desks in the classrooms, libraries and multipurpose halls for the conduct of events.