Irked over ‘unpaid dues’, employee steals employer’s motorcycle

A 25-year-old man in the national capital stole his employer’s motorcycle and wanted Rs 20,000 in exchange for returning it, according to an official on Saturday.

The offender, named as Anoop, a resident of Nihal Vihar in Delhi, was apprehended for the crime, according to the official.

Furnishing details, DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma said a motorcycle theft complaint was received on April 1 at the Mundka police station. “During investigation, the complainant told police that he received a phone call from one Anoop Singh who worked with him earlier and demanded Rs 20,000 from him in lieu of returning his motorcycle,” DCP Sharma said.

After this, the police nabbed and arrested the accused from Nihal Vihar, Delhi.

During questioning, the accused admitted that he worked with the complainant Virender, but that he didn’t pay his pending debts and flatly refused to do so. As a result, he stole his bike in order to teach him a lesson and reclaim his money. The stolen motorcycle has been recovered, according to the police, and an investigation is ongoing.

