Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Delhi LG

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at his official residence here, a government official said.

During his meeting with the LG Monday evening, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to him for his support and cooperation towards the ongoing projects, including Assam Complex in the national capital, the official said.

The official added that Sarma also sought Saxena’s assistance for materialisation of the projects.

Informing about his meeting with the LG, the Chief Minister in a social media post wrote, “Conveyed my heartfelt thanks for his gracious support towards Government of Assam’s ongoing projects in the national capital and also sought his assistance to bring them into fruition.”

Meanwhile, Sarma also called on Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri here.

“Delighted to meet the extremely knowledgeable Hardeep Singh Puri ji, Union Minister. We had a good conversation on unleashing a green economy and upcoming strategic investments that could potentially transform Assam into a major energy hub,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Elated over his meeting with Sarma, the Union minister also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “We discussed matters pertaining to flagship urban mission and green energy transition which will further contribute to India’s journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and discussed issues pertaining to the northeastern state.