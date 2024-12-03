Heroin worth Rs 1 crore recovered from a scooty, four held

A Crime Branch team of the Delhi police arrested four persons with 310 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1 crore in the market. They were on their way to supply the consignment on a scooty.

Based on a secret input, the team stopped the scooty at Sector 23, Rohini. During the checking, the consignment of heroin was recovered from the vehicle.

While two of the accused, Roshan Lal and his brother Dharambir, riding on the scooty were apprehended on the spot, their accomplices, Rohit Gusain and Dushyant Chopra, were arrested later on the basis of the call records of the duo.

All four of them were habitual offenders with cases under the NDPS Act registered against them in the past.

The cops found that they were indulging in the illegal business to earn money to maintain a lavish lifestyle. In fact, Dushyant used to work at a rehabilitation centre in Noida, they added.

Meanwhile, the staff of the Shahdara district apprehended a person for supplying illegal firearms in the capital.

During night patrolling, a suspected vehicle was stopped. During the search, the cops found loaded pistols and 23 cartridges were found in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Javed, was apprehended and a case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the New Seemapuri police station.