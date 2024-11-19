Gupta demands inclusion of Question Hour in upcoming Assembly session in Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has demanded the inclusion of a Question Hour in the upcoming session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to begin on 29th November.

In a letter addressed to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Vijender Gupta pointed out that none of the sessions held this year included a provision for a Question Hour.

He stated that the exclusion of Question Hour in the Assembly sessions is a violation of the constitutional rights of public representatives in a democratic system.

The leader of the Opposition highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has not included a provision for Question Hour in the upcoming session which will commence on 29th November as the fifth session of the Seventh Assembly.

“Legislators are accountable to the people in their constituencies. Assembly serves as the only platform where they can raise their constituency’s issues during the Question Hour,’ he said.

Gupta asked if there is no Question Hour in the session, how will legislators bring their issues to the government’s attention?

Additionally, he urged the inclusion of short-duration discussions and calling attention motions in the Assembly proceedings to ensure the participation of legislators.

The leader of the Opposition urged the Speaker to “respect” democratic principles and ensure the inclusion of Question Hour in the upcoming Assembly session so that all legislators present in the House as public representatives can have the opportunity to raise their respective constituency’s issues before the Assembly.