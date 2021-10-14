Gopal Rai visits WHO building site, finds violation of anti-dust guidelines

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of the construction site of the WHO building at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Estate, and found minor violations of the government’s anti-dust guidelines.

This was part of the Kejriwal government’s efforts to make the people of Delhi breathe healthy since air pollution is a crucial concern for all the Delhiites, the minister pointed out.

He said the construction agency concerned had been issued a notice, warning it of a fine if the guidelines were not complied with within

two days.

Under the anti-dust campaign, designated teams have so far inspected 522 construction sites in which a fine of Rs 53.5 lakh has been imposed for violation of guidelines at 165 construction sites.

Appealing to the Delhiites, he said if it was noticed that there was pollution anywhere in Delhi, people should complain about it on the Green Delhi app so that immediate action could be taken in this regard. To curb vehicular pollution, the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign will be run from 18 October.

To make the campaign a success, tomorrow a meeting will be held with senior officials of the Environment and Revenue Departments, the Delhi Police and civil defence agencies.

Gopal Rai said, “We have observed that most of the regulations and the 14-point anti-dust guidelines are being followed. There is a tin shed with an anti-smog gun as well. But we have found some loose sand on the site that is treated with just sprinkling water all over it

whereas it should’ve been covered with a net. Other than this, we have also noticed that the on-site workers are not being given any masks. We have informed the DPCC about the same and if in two days the necessary rules won’t be complied with, penalties will be imposed.”

He also said, “To curb vehicular pollution, the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign is being started from 18 October. Tomorrow I will hold a meeting with senior officials of the Environment Department, the Revenue Department and the Delhi Police, and the civil defence staff when we will make a complete outline of the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign.”