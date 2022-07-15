Five dead, 15 injured after underconstruction wall collapses in Alipur

Atleast five people were killed and as many as 15 people got injured and got trapped under the debris after the boundary wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in the national capital’s Alipur area on Friday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

According to the Delhi Police, the injured have been sent to the hospital and rescue operation continues as some more people are feared trapped.

Soon after the incident, Police and the fire brigade were rushed to the spot after they they received a call about the incident around 12.40 p.m. at Bakoli village, near Chauhan Dharamkanta after which four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The fire department official said that so far they have rescued four people from the accident site and rushed to the Raja Harish Chand Hospital. However, many are still believed to be trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, two JCB cranes were deployed to excavate the debris of the collapsed wall that was constructed in an area of 5000 square yards.

Even though there was panic in the area due to the house collapse, people could be seen in numbers at some distance from the site of the incident, just gazing as the firefighters tried to rescue the trapped labourers.

The local police have set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

(With inputs from agencies)