First-ever Northeast Badminton Tournament in Delhi NCR promotes fitness and brotherhood

The Northeast Badminton Tournament (NEBT), organized by the Sunrise Sports Foundation (SSF) in collaboration with Helping Hands, concluded on December 8 at Gymkhana AIIMS, New Delhi.

A total of 160 players from various states in Northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, and Assam, participated in the event.

This was the first-ever tournament organized at any level for people of Northeast Indian origin residing in the Delhi NCR region.

The tournament aimed to include a diverse group of participants, ranging from youngsters and women to senior citizens, in addition to regular seasoned players.

Beyond promoting physical fitness through sports, the event sought to foster a sense of brotherhood among Northeastern communities living in Delhi NCR.

The tournament was inaugurated by Robin Hibu, Deputy General of Police (DGP) of Delhi Police, alongside M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, on December 1, 2024.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution were graced by the presence of former IT Chief Commissioner J.C. Pegu who is also a keen sportsman and sports organizer of national and international level and other distinguished guests from the Northeast.