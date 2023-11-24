Fake ghee-making factory busted in Delhi’s Dwarka district

The Delhi Police’s Dwarka district investigation unit has busted a factory involved in manufacturing counterfeit ghee, and packing the same under reputed brands in an illegal manner, the police said on Friday.

The police acted on a complaint they received on the making of fake ghee and selling it under reputed brands by fixing fake labels and using fake packaging.

According to the police, a raid was conducted on November 19 in this regard at the said factory located in Dichaun Kalan where the raiding party found aluminum tubs containing ghee-substance, electronic weighing machines, burning stove, and tetra pack boxes of 500 ml and 1000 ml, with labels of Mother Dairy, Amul, Milkfood, Patanjali , Amul and Naksh Dairy, along with Vanaspati ghee of different brands.

When asked about the authority letters of the respective brands, the workers and staff present at the factory failed to produce the same, and therefore as per the circumstances, a case under sections of Copy Rights Act was registered, the police said.

Efforts are on to nab the owner of the factory, who is on the run.

Police teams have recovered fake packaging material of several dairy product brands, along with different sizes of empty containers of different makes used for packing ghee and vanaspati oil.

In Delhi, the DIU & Vigilance unit of Dwarka district has been entrusted with the duty to conduct raids in Copyright and Trademark Cases on the complaints of the rights holder companies, and therefore a ‘Brand Protection’ drive was underway in this regard.