Jailed former Delhi health minister Satyender Jain is currently on oxygen support at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital after being shifted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hosptial here. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had collapsed in the bathroom of Tihar Jail due to dizziness, the party said.

The AAP said the former Delhi health minister was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital this morning, following an unfortunate fall in the jail bathroom.

“Recognising the severity of his condition, he was immediately moved to LNJP Hospital for intensive care after his health took a turn for the worse at DDU. The AAP leader is currently on oxygen support and remains critical. He had earlier been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital on May 22, after he complained of extreme spinal pain, owing to his long-standing deteriorating spinal condition resulting from a fall in Jail,” the AAP said.

Party sources said, “Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury.”

On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital from Tihar Jail after deterioration of his health.

Around 6 am on Thursday, the undertrial prisoner slipped/fell down in the bathroom of the hospital at central jail No. 7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness, the prison officials said.

“Then he (Jain) was examined by the doctors. Vitals were normal. He was further referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in back, left leg and shoulder,” the prison officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed for Jain’s speedy recovery and attacked the Central government for targetting AAP leaders.

“The person who worked tirelessly day and night to provide excellent treatment and promote good health to the public is now being targeted by a dictator who seeks to eliminate this virtuous individual,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“This dictator is solely focused on his own agenda, disregarding the welfare of others. His self-centered nature blinds him from seeing the bigger picture. However, it is important to remember that a higher power is overseeing everything. God, in His infinite wisdom, will ensure justice prevails for all,” he said.

“I offer my prayers to God for Satyendar ji’s swift recovery. May God grant them the strength to confront and overcome these challenging circumstances,” he further wrote on Twitter.

On May 15, Jain had moved a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking bail in the alleged money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court’s order dismissing his bail plea in the alleged case.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.