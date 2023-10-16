Efforts to make Delhi a green paying off: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched the second phase of tree plantation drive under winter action plan from Garhi Mandu near Shastri Park.

Addressing the media after the launch of the drive, Rai said more than 40 lakh saplings have been planted by the government this year to make Delhi green.

He said due to the sincere efforts by the Delhi government, a continuous decline in pollution is being recorded. There has been a considerable increase in the green area (green cover) in Delhi, where the green area was 20 per cent in the year 2013, it has increased to 23.06 per cent in the year 2021.

The Delhi environment minister said, “Every year a tree plantation drive is carried out in the state under the Green Action Plan by the Government of Delhi. Due to this, Van Mahotsav was started from IARI Pusa on July 9 to give impetus to the tree plantation campaign.”

He said during the Van Mahotsav programme, free medicinal plants were distributed to Delhiites, so that people could participate in promoting the green area of Delhi by planting trees in their homes.

He said a tree plantation campaign is being conducted to increase the green belt of Delhi and to reduce the pollution levels within the national capital.

“In the second term of the Kejriwal Government i.e. from the year 2020, since our government was formed, till 2022-23, 1.18 crore saplings have been planted. This year also our government has set a target of planting 52 lakh saplings. This target is being accomplished by the green agencies of all the 21 concerned departments,” Rai said.

More than 40 lakh saplings have been planted this year, about 77 per cent of the target of tree plantation has been achieved. Apart from this 50 lakh saplings/shrubs are being planted by the NDMC,” Rai said.

“The second phase of the tree plantation drive under winter action plan is starting from today. We appeal to all that everyone should join together in this tree plantation campaign. But I believe that if we all include tree planting into our culture and daily lives, we will be able to solve the pollution issue,” he said.

“The Delhi administration has started addressing the pollution issue that would arise during the winter months. Together, I have no doubt that we can successfully complete this tree-planting initiative and intensify our efforts to combat Delhi’s pollution,” he added.