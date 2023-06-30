In an interview with The Statesman, the ECA founder Rupesh Singh said the introduction of OpenLearning Bharat, an e-learning platform will address the issue of students who aspire to study abroad but lack means

By introducing the concept of micro-credentialing and the facility of credit transfer, the Education Centre of Australia (ECA) Group is all set for a landmark in the education sector in India. It is also all set to introduce OpenLearning Bharat, an e-learning platform.

This e-learning platform has already made a name for itself in countries like Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia with over five million students worldwide. ECA, founded by Rupesh Singh, aims to bring the same model of international university programmes to India and provide access to career-building programmes, skill enhancement courses, professional training certifications, and other qualifications.

Rupesh Singh, a co-founder of ECA, emphasised the larger agenda behind the project. He said it will address the issue faced by the students who aspire to study abroad but lack the financial means. It offers curricula and degrees from university partners abroad at a fraction of the cost.

The OpenLearning Bharat platform offers a cost-effective solution by providing access to a wide range of curricula, lectures, and professors. Additionally, ECA is focused on training trainers and has successfully trained over 5,000 lecturers in Malaysia, implementing a national platform adopted by public universities.

The Australian School of Global Studies, a brand run by ECA, allows students to begin their educational journey in India and then transfer credits to universities worldwide, providing a cost-effective alternative.

ECA platform aligns with the Indian government’s push towards making education global. The concept of micro-credentialing (completing a degree in a staggered manner by dividing the entire course into smaller bits and completing it when you wish to) and the facility of credit transfer (completing degree in time-installments and across different instutions) is also offered by OpenLearning Bharat.

ECA has successfully implemented a national framework in Australia and Malaysia, which can be adopted by the Indian government and universities to facilitate credit mapping and transfer.

Differentiating itself from other players in the market, ECA’s platform goes beyond a traditional learning management system.

The partnership with Microsoft allows access to powerful APIs. The platform also offers a marketplace for students across the globe to study in 165 countries and provides a flexible payment gateway.