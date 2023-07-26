Early morning rain brings Delhi much-wanted respite from heat

Delhi received heavy rainfall in the wee hours on Wednesday morning, resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall recorded in Delhi during the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am was 37.1 mm. The rainfall recorded in the city during the past nine hours ending at 5:30 pm was 0.6 mm.

Waterlogging affected traffic movement on the ITO Road.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Parts of Delhi-NCR region including Noida and Ghaziabad experienced heavy rainfall early in the morning. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall till July 27, which will impact the temperature.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna in the national capital is still flowing just a few centimetres below the danger mark.

At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm. The rise in water level has been a matter of concern, leading to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

However, the river crossed the danger mark at 5:0 pm on July 10 following incessant rainfall in the national capital.