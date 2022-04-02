DMRC’s Metro Adventure Club organizes visit to National War Memorial

As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, DMRC’s Metro Adventure Club today organized a visit to the National War Memorial and also felicitated Param Veer Chakra awardee and Kargil War hero Yogendra Singh Yadav.

The event was also graced by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. He felicitated Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav PVC with a miniature Metro train model and accompanied the Metro employees and their families during the visit.

More than 200 participants comprising of DMRC employees, family members and children took an hour-long visit to the National War Memorial and also interacted with Yogendra Singh Yadav who kept on motivating the participants with his memories of the Kargil War.

The National War Memorial located near India Gate was inaugurated in the year 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The monument was built to honour and remember more than 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed forces who have made their supreme sacrifice to defend the sovereignty and integrity of our nation since Independence.

The Metro Adventure Club is an initiative by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation launched few years back with an objective to promote knowledge-based adventure and sports activities. Since then, many activities have been organized from time to time such as heritage walk to the historical monuments such as Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Old Delhi heritage lanes, trip to the Uttarakhand etc.