Devender Yadav demands Vaishnaw’s resignation over NDLS stampede station

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Sunday, demanded the resignation of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed lives of 18 people and left several others injured on Saturday night.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Yadav wrote in a post on X, “The deaths in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station are the result of the negligence of the railway administration. Keeping in mind the ongoing Maha Kumbh, why were no preparations made for crowd management?”

He asserted that the railways minister who has failed “every time” in ensuring the safety of passengers, should immediately resign. “In the wake of such a grave tragedy, our demand is very simple and just. The railway minister should immediately resign. A detailed, unbiased probe should be done,” the Delhi Congress chief added.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said, “A big blotch of shame after Modiji’s tall false claims about unprecedented arrangements for Mahakumbh Yatra. The whole nation is heartbroken today.”