FIR against Satyendar Jain validates Congress charge of corruption: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday welcomed the registration of an FIR against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a corruption case involving a Rs 571-crore CCTV project, stating that it validates the grand old party’s charge.

Reacting to the registration of FIR against Jain, who had held various portfolios under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Yadav said, “Delhi Congress has been insisting that huge corruption had been committed by Satyender Jain in the installation of CCTV cameras in the capital. This has been validated with the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registering an FIR against him over the Rs 571 crore corruption related to the project.”

“Jain was guilty of arbitrarily waiving liquidated damages worth Rs 16 crore imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for delays in installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across 70 Assembly segments. The waiver was granted after receiving a Rs seven crore bribe, and the project was executed in a shoddy manner, with several cameras found to be non-functional at the time of handover,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief asserted that all these “blatant corruption and misappropriation” of the taxpayers money would have come to light long before the ACB FIR had the BJP government tabled all the 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the first Assembly session.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Yadav said, “One of the pre-election ‘guarantees’ of the BJP was to punish all those AAP leaders who misappropriated the public money, and rectify the many issues dogging the capital. But so far, the people of Delhi have only got promises, and no concrete action at the ground level.”