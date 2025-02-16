Panel formed to probe stampede at New Delhi station

Railways on Sunday constituted a two-member committee to probe the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed lives of 18 people and left several others injured on Saturday night.

The panel was constituted in the wake of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw order to initiate a high-level inquiry into the tragic incident.

Besides the formation of the committee, Railways also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident, Rs 2.5 lakh each to seriously injured and Rs one lakh each to those with minor injuries.

According to the Railways, Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC) Northern Railway, are the members of the panel.

The committee has started its probe and has directed to secure all the video footage of the New Delhi Railway Station.

Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said: “The Railway Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs one lakh to those with minor injuries.”

Referring to the committee constituted by the Railways, he said, “A committee of the Indian Railways is investigating the matter. CCTV footage and facts are being investigated.”

As per the Railways, the unfortunate stampede occurred at station on Saturday night resulting in the deaths of 18 people and 15 were injured .

“At New Delhi station, Prayagraj Express was about to be placed at Platform No. 14. There was surge in crowd to board the trains heading for Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Seeing the surge in crowd for Prayagraj, a special train was announced for Prayagraj from Platform No. 12. The incident took place around 9.15 pm on the staircase of Platforms 14 and 15, where a large crowd had gathered to board trains heading to Prayagraj,” the Railways said.

It categorically said neither platform change was made by Northern Railway, nor any special train cancelled.

“It has been reported that the stampede-like situation is believed to have been triggered by a sudden movement of passengers from Platform No 14 to board a Special train at Platform No.12. 18 people lost their lives in the stampede, three sustained grievous injuries and 12 suffered minor injury,” the Railways said.

It added, “Yesterday, five special trains were run for Prayagraj from Delhi area to clear extra rush. Special trains are being run to clear extra rush as per demand for Prayagraj. Today, four special trains are planned for Prayagraj. Two trains have left and two more to go. ”

On Saturday, the Railways Minister in a post on X wrote, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.”