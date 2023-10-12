Demand for Kejriwal’s resignation echoes at massive BJP rally in Delhi

The Delhi unit of BJP on Thursday staged a protest here against the AAP Government over corruption among other issues allegedly confronting the national capital.

Thousands of BJP workers with placards in their hands held a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office under the leadership of the party’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s Government is a government of lies, corruption, nepotism, and ostentation. His government has crossed all limits in corruption. The game of corruption, which started in 2015-16 with the auto meter and bus purchase scam, is now prevalent everywhere from school construction to liquor distribution,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Taking a swipe at the AAP Government, Sachdeva said, “Nepotism is prevalent in every department under the Kejriwal Government. Not only were all government rules but the ones on caste-based job reservation were violated with impunity. In some cases, people involved in criminal cases were given jobs.”

“Till 2013, Kejriwal used to say ‘We will stay away from government ostentation, security arrangements, bungalows, and vehicles’. The chief minister, who speaks against ostentation, is living in a palace worth Rs 52 crore while his first term (suspended) MP Raghav Chadda is asserting his birthright on the bungalow he got,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Bidhuri, referring to the alleged liquor scam, said, “The BJP MLAs had said inside the Assembly that the new liquor policy being implemented in Delhi is the most corrupt policy in the world but Arvind Kejriwal implemented it in Delhi for his own benefit. We have already been saying that this entire policy is inundated with corruption, which is now being exposed. “

He said the BJP will continue this movement until Kejriwal also goes to jail. “It is natural for him to be directly or indirectly involved in every scam. Be it a school room scam, liquor scam, or DTC bus scam, Kejriwal has a hand in it. Those who Kejriwal called honest are under investigation today and the day is not far when he too will be in jail,” he added.