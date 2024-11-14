Delhi’s worsening air quality prompts CAQM to invoke GRAP-III measures

With the national capital’s average air quality index reeling under the ‘severe’ category on Thursday, the Centre’s air pollution monitoring agency Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked the Graded Response Action Plan’s (GRAP) stage- III restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM order says that all actions as envisaged under stage III of the GRAP be implemented by all the concerned agencies in the NCR, in addition to the already implemented stage-I and II actions of the anti- pollution plan, from 8 am on Friday.

The Sub- committee observed that the AQI of Delhi since Tuesday morning hovered in severe category due to heavy fog and unfavorable meteorological conditions in the entire Indo- Gangetic Plain.

At 4 pm on Thursday, Delhi’s average AQI was 424, and to prevent further deterioration, the sub- committee decided to invoke GRAP – III.

Measures under the stage- III include a ban on construction and demolition activities as per the rules laid out by the CAQM.

The actions also include intensifying the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads, ensuring daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours on roads and including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors.

The CAQM has also ordered to further intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.

The restrictions under GRAP- III also include NCR state governments to ban on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of Delhi registered Diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), of BS-III standards or below, in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

It also restricts permission to Inter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi (excluding buses /Tempo travelers operated with All India Tourist Permit).

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded an average AQI of 424, falling under the ‘severe’ zone, while ten places reeled under ‘severe plus’ AQI with readings above 450.

Areas with highest AQI levels in the city at 4 pm as per the Central Pollution Control Board include Patparganj- 471, Mundka- 469, Nehru Nagar- 462, Punjabi Bagh 460, Anand Vihar and Wazirpur- 459, Ashok Vihar- 457, Jahangirpuri- 456, Bawana- 455 and Major Dhyanchand National Stadium- 450.