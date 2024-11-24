Delhi’s villages suffered under AAP’s rule in last 10 years, will teach a lesson in polls: Sachdeva

Addressing a public meeting at South West Delhi’s Kanganheri village, BJP’s state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said that people of the city’s rural belt, who have been allegedly denied development opportunities during past 10 years, will now teach a lesson to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in ensuing Assembly elections.

Sachdeva claimed that the city’s villages have suffered heavily during the past decade due to poor roads, lack of public transport, lack of new schools and missing health services under the AAP government.

According to the BJP leader’s claims, people of Delhi’s rural belt are well aware that whatever small maintenance or development projects have started off, are being done using a special fund of over Rs 523 crore provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government under the ‘PM Gramuday Abhiyan.’

He claimed that people of the Matiala village, who have suffered a lot at the hands of the water mafia will give AAP the biggest defeat in the upcoming polls.

Delhi BJP Co-in-charge Dr Alka Gurjar, who was also present on the occasion, said that South West Delhi’s Matiala and Najafgarh are those areas which are very close to Haryana, and people of this area closely know how many social welfare schemes are reaching the villages of the neighbouring state, while here in the national capital’s rural belt people are suffering from lack of basic amenities.

She said that those women of the city’s rural belt who practice farming have suffered a lot due to the Kejriwal government’s antipathy, and claimed they will ensure huge defeat for AAP candidates.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kejriwal’s speech at an event on Sunday at Outer Delhi’s Mundka Assembly constituency, BJP state unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP chief’s assurances to people regarding completing works are hollow claims.

The BJP leader stated that villagers know very well that they hardly got any development projects in the last 10 years, and now the LG has finally brought Rs 523 crore funds for rural area infrastructure upkeep.